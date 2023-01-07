Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.03.

Quebecor Stock Up 0.9 %

QBR.B stock opened at C$31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.56. Quebecor has a one year low of C$23.85 and a one year high of C$32.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

