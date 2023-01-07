Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $55.92 million and $4.03 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.01557913 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018420 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.93 or 0.01777037 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

