Radio Caca Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $56.61 million and $3.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.01557068 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008306 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018424 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033295 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01777590 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

