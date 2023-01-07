Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) Shares Up 15%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Rating) shares shot up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.