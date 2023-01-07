Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 37,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

