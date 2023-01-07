Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,219 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

