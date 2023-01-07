Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,971 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 363,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IAU opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

