RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. Research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
