Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust
In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
RWT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $13.19.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
