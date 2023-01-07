Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

RWT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

