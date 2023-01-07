Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,361 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

