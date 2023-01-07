Request Price Up 3% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $87.80 million and $1.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234547 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08748702 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,153,957.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.