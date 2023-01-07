Reserve Rights One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $131.16 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431693 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.48 or 0.01691509 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.19 or 0.30491334 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

