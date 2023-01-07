Reviewing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and NewAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 1 2 8 0 2.64 NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than NewAge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NewAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 8.88% 15.51% 5.85% NewAge N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and NewAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $54.30 billion 2.23 $4.67 billion $2.53 24.15 NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats NewAge on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About NewAge

(Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

