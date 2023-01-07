Reviewing Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 12.14 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.20 DBV Technologies $5.71 million 50.78 -$97.81 million ($0.55) -2.80

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 265.26%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% DBV Technologies -778.60% -44.34% -35.47%

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

