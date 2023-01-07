Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Liberty Braves Group and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.35%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.49 -$18.71 million ($0.45) -75.56 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

(Get Rating)

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.