Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $320,843.34 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

