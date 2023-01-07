Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LLY traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.94. 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.