Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:JLL traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.32. 190,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $266.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

