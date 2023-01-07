Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 5,710,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.