Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,815,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,450. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

