Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 9th

Shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 9th.
Ridgestone Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 215,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
