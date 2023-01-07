RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE OPP opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

