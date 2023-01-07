RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:RMI opened at $16.79 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $218,000.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
