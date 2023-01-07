Riverview Trust Co Acquires 411 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,068,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

