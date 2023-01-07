Riverview Trust Co Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 443,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $206.54.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

