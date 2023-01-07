Riverview Trust Co Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 793,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,179,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $118.23. 4,442,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.