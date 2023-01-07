Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.