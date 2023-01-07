Riverview Trust Co Purchases 299 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $24.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.59. 1,423,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,967. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.52. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

