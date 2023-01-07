Riverview Trust Co Sells 136 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 357.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 582,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,218. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

