Riverview Trust Co Sells 291 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

ORCL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

