Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

