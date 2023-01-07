Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

