RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

RPT Realty stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $842.26 million, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

