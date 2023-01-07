RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $16,909.51 or 0.99838174 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $58.27 million and $22,691.49 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00446609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00919360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00116653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00597361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00254144 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.7152776 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,963.78322803 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,667.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

