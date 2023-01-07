Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $142.04 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00040277 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $142.04 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00201015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.86971563 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

