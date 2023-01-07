Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.1 %

CRM stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.