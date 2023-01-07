Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

