Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

