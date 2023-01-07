Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

