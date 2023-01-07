Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

