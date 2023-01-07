Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

SAXPY opened at $26.11 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

