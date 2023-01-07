Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

