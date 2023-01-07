Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,886,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.