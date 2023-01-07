Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 89.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.