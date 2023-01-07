Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

