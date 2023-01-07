Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.