Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 31.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.