Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 393 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,070,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,041,000 after purchasing an additional 311,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $452.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

