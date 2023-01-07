Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHN. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

