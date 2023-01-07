Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Down 0.3 %
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.