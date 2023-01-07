Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $206.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

